From Wigan Athletic to Barcelona?

Former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to take over at Barcelona this summer.

The 45-year-old, who was linked with the Real Madrid hotseat earlier this year, steered Belgium to a third-place finish at last summer's World Cup in Russia.

And although he is firmly focused on going even better at next summer's European Champions, Martinez is reportedly at the top of Barcelona's wish-list to replace Ernesto Valverde.

Despite Valverde leading Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles in his two years in charge, another failure in the Champions League has prompted speculation of a parting of ways.

Catalan radio station RAC1 have reported Valverde is under growing pressure to hold on to his job.

And Martinez - a proud Catalan - is as low as 1/5 on Betfair to take over the reins.

Martinez won the FA Cup with Latics during his fourth and final season in charge - which also ended in relegation from the Premier League.

He also spent six years as a player with Latics, having come over from Spain with Isidro Diaz and Jesus Seba in the summer of 1995.