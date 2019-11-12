From Wigan Athletic to...Jay-Z!

Former Wigan Athletic star Reece James has signed with Jay-Z's sports management company Roc Nations Sports - along with his sister and father!

The 19-year-old Chelsea defender - who spent last season on loan with Latics - has become the latest Premier League star to join Roc Nations Sports.

And the company will also represent his sister, Lauren - a star in her own right with Manchester United in the Women’s Super League - and dad, Nigel, who runs his own soccer school, the Nigel James Elite Coaching Academy.

The James family joins a roster of star names including Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Eric Bailly (Manchester United) and Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich).

Roc Nation Sports International will provide a wide-range of services for Reece - marketing, public relations, digital media, commercial partnerships and more.

"Joining the Roc Nation family alongside my own family is a very special feeling," he said. "Family means everything to me, and I could tell from day one just how highly Roc Nation values it.

"I look forward to a great partnership with Roc Nation who will manage my off-the-pitch activities as only they can."

Lauren, 18, added “I’m thrilled to be joining the Roc Nation family and the other impressive footballers they have on their roster.

"The Roc Nation team has been incredibly welcoming, and it’s special to be joining the family alongside my own.

"I am looking forward to our future successes on and off the pitch alongside them.”

Nigel said: “Our entire family is thrilled to join the Roc Nation team.

"Football has played an important role in our lives and I’m excited to see Lauren and Reece’s careers continue to flourish with the support of Roc Nation and this special partnership.”

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, added: “Family has been a cornerstone of Roc Nation since its founding, and we are honoured to have the James family join us.

"Reece and Lauren are two of the most dynamic young players in the game, and their father, Nigel, is a highly respected coach in amateur youth football.

"Roc Nation is privileged and excited to support the entire James family and their careers moving forward.”

The Nigel James Elite Coaching Academy specialises in the repetition of core skills which focuses on ball mastery to produce elite technical footballers.

James senior has also worked on the professional side of the sport for 14 years as a talent ID scout for Fulham, Reading and Tottenham.

He began his own playing career at the age of 14 and appeared with Luton Town, Farnborough Town and Aldershot.