From Wigan Athletic to Oldham Athletic!

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Chris McCann has joined League Two Oldham Athletic on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old left Wigan in the summer of 2016 after helping the club win prom,otion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Since then, he's playing in America, helping Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018, before spending this season with Wayne Rooney at DC United.

“Chris has been training with us for a few weeks now and has impressed in every department," said Oldham head coach Dino Maamria of his first signing since taking over.

“His experience in the game can only help us moving forwards as a team and I'm delighted we've been able to bring him in to boost my options.”

McCann, who will wear the number 25 shirt, could make his debut on home spoil against Macclesfield on Saturday.