Fulham 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic's three-match unbeaten run was sunk on the banks of the Thames as Fulham showcased their superiority across the park with a thoroughly convincing 2-0 victory.

Wigan's away-day misery continued, and there was never any real chance of a rare victory on the road as Scott Parker's promotion favourites bossed from start to finish.

Latics got off on the wrong foot when skipper Sam Morsy was yellow-carded inside three minutes for a foul - one of several lively challenges in the early exchanges.

When the football eventually broke out, Latics were indebted to Chey Dunkley for a superb block from Harrison Reed's snapshot.

Another Reed strike from distance was straight at David Marshall, who was then in the right place at the right time to pouch a goalbound flick from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It was all Fulham at this stage, and Marshall made a fantastic save at point-blank range to deny Anthony Knockaert, after a lovely one-two with Tom Cairney.

A Knockaert cross from the left then found the unmarked Mitrovic, who made a decent connection, but the ball flew just over the bar.

Somehow Latics made it to the break, but the deadlock was broken within two minutes of the restart.

Half-time substitute Kal Naismith - on for Michael Jacobs - barely had time to draw breath before the home side went in front, Joe Bryan drilling past Marshall after the Latics defence failed to clear a corner.

Latics at least showed some fight by embarking on a couple of nice breaks, with Lee Evans firing just over the bar and having another effort well blocked.

Marshall made another stunning save to deny Knockaert, with Antonee Robinson clearing the ball before Ivan Cavaleiro could slot home the loose ball.

Evans sent another effort just over the bar before Latics were put out of their misery with seven minutes to go.

Fulham captain Cairney was given too much time and space 25 yards from goal, and he sent a magnificent left-footed strike past the despairing fingertips of Marshall and into the top corner.