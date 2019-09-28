Fulham boss pleased to get past good, physical' Wigan Athletic outfit

Scott Parker was delighted to see Fulham get back to winning ways against 'a good, physical side' in Wigan Athletic.

The Cottagers - pre-season favourites for promotion - have had a mixed start to the Championship campaign, and lay in mid-table going into the game.

But a thoroughly dominant display saw them ease to victory, against a Latics side who - although not lacking in spirit - failed to muster a single shot at goal.

“I think everyone was relieved," acknowledged the Fulham chief.

“Over the last few weeks, the results haven’t been there, but the performances certainly have.

“We’ve probably played better over the course of the last few weeks and not got the result.

“The result was key tonight and the second goal took the edginess off us.

“When you’ve been hit by sucker punches, it has an affect on the players and the crowd, but the crowd were superb, and the players were superb.

“Every team that has come here have set there stall out, have been resilient in their work and it’s been difficult to break them down.

“All week we’ve worked on moving the ball quickly and adding more crosses into the box.

“We tried to keep the tempo high, and we didn’t let it drop. I felt we did well against a good, physical side.

“These past few weeks, when we went one-up, we probably sat back a bit, gave the other team impetus and ultimately paid the price.

"But tonight we went up another level, we raised the tempo and work rate, which was pleasing."