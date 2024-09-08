.placeholder image
GALLERY: 18 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women make more history with ground-breaking first game - and win - on home soil

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Sep 2024, 19:20 BST
Wigan Athletic Women recorded a thumping 4-1 victory over Blackburn Eagles in their historic first home game – played at the Brick Community Stadium.

Ellie Cleary scored a brilliant hat-trick for Emmerson Boyce’s side – to make it six goals in three games – with Molly Hassall adding the final goal in stoppage-time, in front of a crowd of 1,541.

LATICS LADIES V BLACKBURN

Photo: Bernard Platt

LATICS LADIES V BLACKBURN

Photo: Bernard Platt

LATICS LADIES V BLACKBURN

Photo: Bernard Platt

LATICS LADIES V BLACKBURN

Photo: Bernard Platt

