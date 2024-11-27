GALLERY: 19 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans enjoy the 2-1 victory over Northampton Town
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Nov 2024, 19:35 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic picked up a second victory in the space of four days by beating Northampton Town by the odd goal in three.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.