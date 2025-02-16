..
.

GALLERY: 21 of the best fan pics as Wigan Athletic fall to Stockport County

By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:16 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Stockport County on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V STOCKPORT

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stockport CountyTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice