Gallery: 21 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women record historic victory

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Wigan Athletic Women recorded the club’s highest-ever margin of victory thanks to a 22-0 win over Carnforth Rangers on Sunday afternoon, with Holly Mason scoring four goals.

Up the Tics!

1. Latics Women win at Carnforth Rangers

. Photo: Nathan Sinclair

