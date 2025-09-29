Gallery: 21 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women record historic victory
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Wigan Athletic Women recorded the club’s highest-ever margin of victory thanks to a 22-0 win over Carnforth Rangers on Sunday afternoon, with Holly Mason scoring four goals.
1. Latics Women win at Carnforth Rangers
. Photo: Nathan Sinclair
