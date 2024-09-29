GALLERY: 30 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans take in the visit of Exeter City

By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Sep 2024, 17:48 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic’s supporters saw their side held to a goalless draw by Exeter City.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V EXETER

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V EXETER

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V EXETER

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V EXETER

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:TICs