Gallery: Luton Town v Wigan Athletic - October 2002!
This weekend sees Wigan Athletic make their first trip to Kenilworth Road, Luton since securing a 1-1 draw in October 2002.
Paul Kendrick takes a trip through the archives – and discovers a future Latics legend playing for the Hatters that day...
Jasonde Vos heads home the Latics equaliser
Neil Roberts tries to head home a winning goal
Luton manage to find a way pastJohn Filan
Lee McCulloch celebrates with goalscorer Jason de Vos
