GALLERY PART ONE: 10 of the best pics from Horwich as Wigan Athletic fans see their side remain unbeaten against Bolton Wanderers in 10 years!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Dec 2024, 20:36 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 21:11 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Toughsheet Stadium as Wigan Athletic fans again enjoyed derby day with their side continuing their dominance over Bolton Wanderers.

Up the Tics!

