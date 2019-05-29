GALLERY: The Football for Freddie and Friends charity match
Wigan Athletic Fans Team edged Follo FC in the 'Football for Freddie and Friends' charity match at Ashton Town last Sunday.
More than £1,000 was raised for the Claire House children's hospice during the bank holiday weekend.
The Wigan Athletic Fans Team
jpimedia
Freddie's dad Keith Peters with Follo FC hat-trick hero David Dempsey
jpimedia
Freddie's parents, Rebecca Roberts and Keith Peters
jpimedia
The teams walk-out onto the pitch
jpimedia
View more