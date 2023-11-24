GALLERY: Wigan Athletic: Seasonal player ratings so far!
Paul Kendrick uses the international break to assess the Wigan Athletic squad and delivers his report card at the quarter mark of the campaign...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Nov 2023, 19:39 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 19:56 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE 8
Superb form has earned him two England Under-21 call-ups - with many, many more surely on the way.
Player of year podium so far. Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE 7
Arrived without a pre-season and currently out injured, but in between showed exactly why he was Shaun Maloney's top summer target Photo: BP
3. OMAR REKIK 6
Not quite managed to hit the heights of his previous spell, although versatility has been an asset Photo: BP
4. STEVEN SESSEGNON 6.5
Injury meant he had to wait to make his presence but, no sooner had he done so, sidelined with a different problem Photo: BP