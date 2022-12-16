News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Callum Lang, Jamie Jones, Thelo Aasgaard and Mal Brannigan meet one of the patients

Gallery: Wigan Athletic stars spread festive cheer at Wigan Infirmary

Wigan Athletic stars Callum Lang, Jamie Jones and Thelo Aasgaard, and CEO Mal Brannigan, were on hand to spread some festive cheer at Wigan Infirmary on Thursday...

By Paul Kendrick
5 minutes ago

Up the Tics!

1. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 14.jpg

Mal Brannigan

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

2. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 13.jpg

Jamie Jones

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

3. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 12.jpg

Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang, Thelo Aasgaard and Mal Brannigan meet some of the staff

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales

4. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 11.jpg

Jamie Jones, Mal Brannigan, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang meet some of the staff

Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Wigan InfirmaryCallum LangTICs