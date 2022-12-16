Callum Lang, Jamie Jones, Thelo Aasgaard and Mal Brannigan meet one of the patients
Gallery: Wigan Athletic stars spread festive cheer at Wigan Infirmary
Wigan Athletic stars Callum Lang, Jamie Jones and Thelo Aasgaard, and CEO Mal Brannigan, were on hand to spread some festive cheer at Wigan Infirmary on Thursday...
By Paul Kendrick
5 minutes ago
1. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 14.jpg
Mal Brannigan
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 13.jpg
Jamie Jones
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 12.jpg
Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang, Thelo Aasgaard and Mal Brannigan meet some of the staff
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Latics at Wigan Infirmary 11.jpg
Jamie Jones, Mal Brannigan, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang meet some of the staff
Photo: Bernard Platt