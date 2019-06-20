Gavin Massey looking forward to building platform for Wigan Athletic's season

Gavin Massey is looking forward to what he describes as a big week in the club’s preparations for next season.

The Latics winger is on the comeback trail from suffering ligament damage against Preston on Easter Monday.

It means he will miss the first couple of weeks of pre-season training with the squad, but he will still benefit from next week’s warm-weather training camp in Spain.

“That’ll be great for team bonding,” said the 26-year-old.

“The gaffer’s always been big on the boys getting away together and fostering that team spirit.

“It gives you time together off the field as well as on it, where you build that bond that takes you through the season.

“It’s always been a tight-knit group here, which has made it so easy for new players coming in to settle in straight away.

“The work we do over there is also massively important for the season ahead.

“It gives you that base to work from, and it’s going to be a big week in terms of preparing for the season.”

Massey’s campaign last term was stalled by injury, he missed four months with a hamstring problem, but he is confident of putting his stamp on the Championship next term after a string of impressive performances, including two goals in the win over Leeds in April.

“The way we play – getting into teams, with a high press - suits my game to a tee,” he said.

“And I felt I proved myself at this level, without a problem.

“Stats-wise I thought I did well...five goals from the appearances I made is a decent return.

“Looking back now, I feel I could even have had double figures, I certainly got myself into enough good positions.

“Playing in a team like this, you know the chances will come, and it’s up to us to be good enough to take them.”

And having agreed a new deal last month, he is hoping for an injury-free run to help Latics prove again they can compete at this level.

“It’s strange...I still consider myself as a young player, but I’m 26 now, pushing 27, so I suppose I’m one of the senior guys now,” he said.

“I’ve been here two years now, and obviously I’m well versed in terms of the club and how the gaffer and his staff likes to work.

“Signing a new deal this summer was massive for me, and an absolute no-brainer.

“I know I’ve said in the press before, I’ve always been so happy and fortunate to be here, and I never wanted to leave. I’m settled here and hopefully I can steer clear of injuries and showcase what I have to offer.

“It’s so much of a step up from League One, it’s all a hundred miles an hour, and a lot more physical.

“You have to be at it every single week, and be confident enough to perform at that level – otherwise you will get found out. We showed on a number of occasions what we can do, when we blew some really good teams away.”