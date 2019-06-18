Gavin Massey's chances of being fit for start of Wigan Athletic's season

Gavin Massey has revealed he'll be playing catch-up when the Wigan Athletic players return from their summer holidays on Saturday.

The flying winger hasn't had much of a break himself, with his injury nightmare from last term lasting into the off-season.

Massey missed the last two matches with an ankle injury after pulling up lame against Preston on Easter Monday.

What was hoped to be a minor problem turned out to be ligament damage - which will prevent him hitting the ground running with the rest of the Latics squad.

"It happened in the Preston game, I felt it go after running and having a shot, the left ankle rolled," he told the Wigan Post.

"I was walking around all right after the game, it felt fine, but we double checked after the swelling went down.

"It wasn't at all what anyone expected, there was ligament damage, which you don't want.

"I suppose the major plus was it coming at the perfect time, if there is one.

"We managed to secure our safety that day, and the last two games didn't have anything riding on them.

"It has meant I haven't had much of a summer - I've spent most of the summer doing rehab and extra training.

"To be fair I didn't really need much of a break, because I missed so much of the season injured anyway.

"I've still got a couple of weeks to go, but the physios are happy with it and it's all good.

"I'll miss the first couple of weeks of pre-season, which isn't ideal.

"But I will be fit and raring to go for the first game of the season, which is the most important thing.

"I've been working on other areas of fitness and I'm in a good place at this stage.

"I'll easily be able to make up the work I miss and make sure I'm ready for that first game."