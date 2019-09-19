Gelhardt’s at the best club for his development, says Wigan Athletic skipper

Sam Morsy insists Wigan Athletic remains the perfect club for Joe Gelhardt – or any of the club’s other rising stars – to continue their football education.

Gelhardt made national headlines at the weekend when he scored his first senior goal in the 2-2 draw at Hull.

Having already made his mark in the England Youth set-up for a number of years, Gelhardt’s talent was well known to everyone in and around Euxton.

But now the secret is out to the rest of the country – and the Premier League vultures are already reported to be circling the DW Stadium.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves are just a handful of clubs to have been linked with a future move.

However, the player still has almost two years remaining on his first professional contract, and is understood to be extremely happy in his surroundings.

And Morsy says the grounding and first-team exposure he’s getting at the moment with Latics is the best thing for him at the moment.

“For him, at that age, it’s just about playing football and progressing,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“He’s absolutely at the right club to do that, under a manager who believes in young players.

“The world’s gone mad really in terms of speculation, transfer fees, money and all that.

“My advice to Joffy would be simple: just enjoy your football, enjoy the season.

“Block away all the outside noise, and the agents saying whatever...just block it all out.

“You career just flies by, and the most important thing is to enjoy it while it’s here.”

England Under-18 colleague Jensen Weir has also been fast-tracked to the Wigan first-team this term, although he’s currently sidelined through injury.