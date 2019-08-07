Glass shatters Daisy Hill as Ashton Town march on

Dylan Glass’ first-half hat-trick earned Ashton Town their second home win of the season against Daisy Hill.

Glass, who notched twice in Saturday’s season opener against AFC Liverpool, continued his good scoring form midweek as Town beat Daisy Hill 3-0 at the Scott Rees and Co Stadium.

The pacey striker opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he reacted the quickest after John Edgerton’s shot could only be parried out by Daisy Hill ‘keeper Dean Williams.

Glass bagged his second just five minutes later- in rather unusual fashion.

He picked up in the ball in a wide position on the left, and his cross-cum-shot evaded Williams and found the bottom corner.

Although Ashton Town had been on the front foot for large parts of the first-half, Daisy Hill were handed a lifeline when the referee awarded the visitors a controversial penalty.

It appeared that Ashton Town full-back Edgerton and the Daisy Hill attacker just collided after they both missed the ball in the penalty area- but the referee pointed to the spot.

Thankfully for David Dempsey‘s side, Ben Purdham produced a brilliant save to keep Town’s two-goal cushion in tact.

The penalty save proved to be a key turning point, as Glass completed his hat-trick in the 38th minute after he rounded the onrushing Williams and guided the ball home.

Town rode their luck in the second-half as Daisy Hill lacked their usual potency in-front of goal and couldn’t find the scoresheet.

Ashton Town stood firm, and maintained their 100 per-cent record in the North West Counties First Division.

The Ashton-in-Makerfield based club are currently leading the pack- and have certainly made an impressive start to the league campaign.

David Dempsey’s side will travel to Prestwich Hayes for their third league game of the season on Saturday.