Goal-den summer: Kids can train like football pros for free - and here's how!

Thousands of kids up and down the country have the chance to train like their footballing heroes this summer – for free!

Kellogg’s Football Camps are back for 2025 as new research reveals that over three quarters (78%) of parents say they worry about keeping their child entertained throughout the summer break.

To lend parents a helping hand, Kellogg’s Football Camps are offering kids a fun way to stay active and train like their sporting heroes this summer.

What’s more, there are more than 30,000 FREE places available to young footy fans across the UK. Everyone who signs up and claims one of the 30,000+ camp places on offer will be in with the chance to win a FREE football shirt to wear with pride.

The return of the popular camps comes as research from the cereal giant reveals that almost two thirds of parents admit they struggle to keep kids active during school holidays. In fact, over three quarters say they worry about keeping their child entertained throughout the summer break due to children’s use of gadgets and tablets and lack of time.

Meanwhile, 42% are concerned about the rising cost of activities. In fact, data reveals parents spend an average of £90 per week to keep their child entertained, totalling £540 over the summer holidays.

Kellogg’s Football Camps offer an accessible and fun way to keep young children moving throughout the summer holidays without breaking the bank. The Camps will kick off from June 26 for girls and boys aged 5-15. This year, they will be hosted at more than 150 locations across the UK – including Wigan – giving kids the chance to lace up their boots where their football idols play.

In its first year, Kellogg’s Football Camps scored big with local communities up and down the country. Over 58,000 attendees took part at a local club and over 10,069 hours of coaching were delivered throughout the summer.

Young footy fans were provided with a safe and fun environment to develop essential life skills, both on and off the pitch. In fact, nearly nine in 10 parents believe that playing football plays a key role in their child’s emotional and physical development, and a staggering 91% believe it’s important for kids to play sports as part of their weekly routine.

The research went on to reveal that:

● According to parents, helping kids stay active (71%), teaching teamwork and social skills (67%), building confidence (66%) and keeping them mentally healthy (52%) are the biggest benefits of sports for children’s development.

● For many adults, football holds nostalgic value too, as over a third say playing football with friends was their own fondest memory from their own childhood.

● But parental pressure is at an all-time high – 32% are stressed about balancing work and childcare, while 30% say they feel under constant pressure to keep their children entertained.

To secure a place, parents simply need to buy a box of Kellogg’s cereal and use the on-pack QR code to sign up at www.kelloggsfc.com