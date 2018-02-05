Gossip: Are Liverpool Gunner move for Wilshere?

Monday’s football rumours link Anfield club with Arsenal midfielder....

The Sun: Liverpool could make a move for Jack Wilshere if he rejects a new deal with Arsenal.

Daily Express: Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United if they sign Justin Kluivert from Ajax.

AS: United are monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Independent: On the other hand, United boss Jose Mourinho has no plans to make any major attacking signings in the summer.

Daily Mirror: Steve McClaren is in contention to become the new Leeds United manager.

The Sun: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud says he was encouraged to leave Arsenal by France boss Didier Deschamps.