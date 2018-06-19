Gossip: Arsenal set to strengthen?

Tuesday’s football stories claim the Gunners are close to two signings....

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal are closing in on deals worth a combined £48m for Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Sun: Chelsea forward Eden Hazard admits ‘Real Madrid could interest me.’

Daily Mail: Maurizio Sarri and Gianfranco Zola could be confirmed as Chelsea’s new management team this week.

The Sun: West Ham United target Javier Pastore is in talks with Roma over a move from Paris St Germain.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool want £15m for striker Daniel Sturridge amid interest from Sevilla and Fenerbahce.

Sky Sports: Manchester City are close to signing Napoli midfielder Jorginho in a deal worth £46.5m.

Daily Telegraph: Everton want to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.