Gossip: Chelsea to proceed with Hart operation?

Tuesday’s football stories claim England keeper may make Stamford Bridge move...

The Sun: Joe Hart is wanted by Chelsea should their keeper, Thibaut Courtois, join Real Madrid.

Daily Telegraph: Hammers boss David Moyes is unlikely to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the season.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are looking to agree a new contract with Aaron Ramsey, whose existing deal expires in 18 months.

Bild: Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will battle for Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

Daily Mail: United have handed a trial to Colombian teenager Wilson Tilve.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is expected to be out for at least four weeks after collecting a knee injury against Newcastle United.