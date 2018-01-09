Gossip: City move for Arsenal’s Sanchez?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Gunners striker could be set for Etihad switch....

The Guardian: Manchester City are to make a fresh bid for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal will let Sanchez leave for around £30m – with Monaco’s Thomas Lemar their top target.

L’Equipe: Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has no ruled out selling Lemar this month.

Diario Gol: The Gunners, as well as Liverpool, are interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are stalling on a move for Juventus defender Alex Sandro as the Italian club wants around £60m.

The Sun: Leicester City are willing to let Kelechi Iheanacho leave this month despite paying £25m for the striker in August.

Daily Express: West Ham United are closing in on the £12m signing of Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey.