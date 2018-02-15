Gossip: Contract talks for Spurs boss?

Thursday’s football rumours claim in-demand manager could earn a new deal....
Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk
Daily Telegraph: Spurs are ready to offer manager Mauricio Pochettino a new contract.
Daily Mirror: Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Luke Shaw’s contract negotiations with Manchester United.
El Mundo Deportivo: Real Madrid will sign Neymar from Paris St Germain next year.
Daily Mirror: Madrid will lead the chase for Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld amid interest from both Manchester clubs and Chelsea.
Fotomac: Marouane Fellaini has agreed to join Besiktas once his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season.
Daily Mirror: Juventus have enquired about Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
ESPN: PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.