Gossip: Liverpool to Kop huge Coutinho fee?

Friday’s football stories claim Reds have named their price for Brazilian midfielder.....

Daily Mirror: Liverpool are likely to let Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona this month for a fee of more than £140m.

The Guardian: Juventus are confident they will sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer this summer and have offered him £85,000 a week.

The Times: Chelsea want Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Daily Mail: The Stamford Bridge club have stepped up their bid to sign Everton’s Ross Barkley – and have also enquired about West Ham United’s Andy Carroll.

Daily Telegraph: Thibaut Courtois is close to signing a new deal with Chelsea worth more than £200,000 a week.

Daily Record: Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon are on Manchester United’s list of possible left-backs.

Daily Mirror: On the other hand, Paris St Germain will rival Spurs for the signing of Sessegnon.

Daily Mail: Marseille are interested in Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere but he wants to stay with the Gunners.

Daily Express: Manchester United want Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Daily Mirror: United have triggered year-long contract extensions with Juan Mata, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young.