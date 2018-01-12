Gossip: Manchester clubs set for Sanchez battle?

Friday’s football rumours claim Arsenal striker is a man in demand.....

The Guardian: Manchester United have bid £25m for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

The Independent: Sanchez would prefer to join Manchester City but they have only bid £20m.

Daily Telegraph: United have also made initial enquiries about two other strikers – former striker Javier Hernandez and Jamie Vardy.

Daily Star: The Red Devils, along with Chelsea, are interested in Gremio midfielder Arthur Melo.

Daily Express: Liverpool are in talks with Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez but he would prefer to join Arsenal.

Daily Mail: No Premier League club is currently prepared to meet Liverpool’s £30m valuation of Daniel Sturridge.

The Independent: Any Liverpool move for Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic will be matched by Manchester United.

Daily Telegraph: Everton are set to offer £20m for Arsenal striker Theo Walcott.

Daily Star: Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal suggested they would only consider selling defender Alfie Mawson for a fee in the region of £50m.