Gossip: Messi makes Alli plea?

Monday’s football gossip claims England midfielder is a man in demand....

Don Balon: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to move for Spurs’ Dele Alli before Real Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is keen on a return to the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United and Southampton.

Daily Star: Manchester City and Juventus want to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can when his contract expires in the summer.

The Sun: Liverpool are willing to spend £5m on Wolves teenager Morgan Gibbs-White next month.

Don Balon: Manchester United are prepared to pay £177m for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Times: United want to sell defender Luke Shaw for £20m in January.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Another Old Trafford full-back, Matteo Darmian, is wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma.