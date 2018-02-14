Gossip: Milan to move for United midfielder?

Wednesday’s transfer stories claim Spaniard is on Serie A shopping list....

Tuttosport: AC Milan are planning a £30m summer move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Independent: Real Madrid are confident of signing Neymar from Paris St Germain this summer.

Sports Illustrated: The Spaniards are planning to spend around 600m euros on their squad this summer with Spurs’ Harry Kane a key target.

ESPN: Jack Butland says he has not asked to leave Stoke City after being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Daily Mail: The Gunners also have plans in place should manager Arsene Wenger leave at the end of the season.

Calciomercato: Roma are aiming to put an £85m release clause in the contract of keeper Alisson, who has been linked with Liverpool.

The Sun: Manchester City will offer a new contract to keeper Ederson.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle United are keen to sign loanee keeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague.