Gossip: Milan to move for United midfielder?

Wednesday’s transfer stories claim Spaniard is on Serie A shopping list....
Tuttosport: AC Milan are planning a £30m summer move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.
The Independent: Real Madrid are confident of signing Neymar from Paris St Germain this summer.
Sports Illustrated: The Spaniards are planning to spend around 600m euros on their squad this summer with Spurs’ Harry Kane a key target.
ESPN: Jack Butland says he has not asked to leave Stoke City after being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.
Daily Mail: The Gunners also have plans in place should manager Arsene Wenger leave at the end of the season.
Calciomercato: Roma are aiming to put an £85m release clause in the contract of keeper Alisson, who has been linked with Liverpool.
The Sun: Manchester City will offer a new contract to keeper Ederson.
Daily Mirror: Newcastle United are keen to sign loanee keeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague.