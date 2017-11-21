Gossip: Names in Baggies’ frame?

Tuesday’s football gossip focuses on Tony Pulis’ potential replacement....
Scottish Sun: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is among the contenders to succeed Tony Pulis as West Bromwich Albion manager.
The Guardian: Also in the frame are Alan Pardew, Nigel Pearson and Martin O’Neill.
Daily Mirror: Former England manager Sam Allardyce is another name linked with The Hawthorns role.
Daily Telegraph: Pulis is one of the favourites to succeed Paul Clement should he leave Swansea City – and is also in contention for the Wales managerial position.
Daily Star: Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of ‘the craziness’ surrounding Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.
ESPN: Andy Cole has urged Manchester United to retain the services of Anthony Martial.
