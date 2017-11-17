Gossip: Re-United at Old Trafford?

Friday’s football stories claim United boss could line up a Brazilian bid...

Daily Express: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to try and lure Chelsea defender David Luiz to Old Trafford.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to make a new bid for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Mail: Wales boss Chris Coleman is interested in the vacant managerial role at Sunderland.

Daily Star: His West Bromwich Albion counterpart, Tony Pulis, could have two games to save his job.

Daily Express: West Ham United manager David Moyes could sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho for £28m in January.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City boss Claude Puel is interested in signing former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

Daily Mail: Middlesbrough’s teenage winger Marcus Tavernier has the caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

Futbol: Everton and AC Milan are both interested in signing Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida.

Daily Star: Neymar will not be leaving Paris St Germain soon according to manager Unai Emery.