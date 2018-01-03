Gossip: Sanchez set for January exit?

Wednesday’s transfer stories claim Gunners striker could be leaving sooner than anticipated....

Daily Mirror: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has opened the door to selling Alexis Sanchez this month.

The Times: Philippe Coutinho believes he has played his last game for Liverpool – but it would take a fee in the region of £133m for a move to Barcelona.

Bild: RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita is set to stay at the club before moving to Anfield this summer.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are ready to push through a £50m deal for Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Daily Telegraph: Blues boss Antonio Conte has said David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi can leave Stamford Bridge if they wish.

The Guardian: Everton will attempt to sign Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun on Wednesday.

AS: Everton, along with Southampton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace want to sign Atletico Madrid’s Nicolas Gaitan.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle United have told Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry they can leave St James’ Park.