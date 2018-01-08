Search

Gossip: Striker sets out United demand?

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann
Monday’s football stories lead with French front man’s reported terms for moving to Old Trafford.....

Daily Mirror: Antoine Griezmann will demand £400,000 a week to join Manchester United instead of Barcelona.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool will attempt to bring forward the transfer of Naby Keita and will pay more for him to arrive this month.

Daily Mirror: Alternatively, the Anfield club will try to bring in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar this month as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

El Mundo Deportivo: Real Madrid had been willing to offer £177m for Coutinho before he joined Barcelona.

The Times: Coutinho is reportedly paying £11.5m of his own money towards the transfer.

Sky Sports: Real Madrid’s top summer targets are Chelsea pair Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard – but are preared to wait for Spurs’ Harry Kane.

Daily Star: Bournemouth are set to sign Colchester United’s top scorer, midfielder Sammie Szmodics, for around £1m.