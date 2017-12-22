Gossip: Temporary Milan move for Mkhitaryan?

Friday’s football rumours claim a loan switch to Serie A could be in the offing....

Gazzetta dello Sport: Inter Milan want to sign Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan in January – but cannot commit to a permanent deal in the summer.

Daily Mail: United, on the other hand, are monitoring Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Manchester City are eyeing Leonardo Bonucci’s situation at AC Milan amid rumours the defender is unhappy.

Daily Telegraph: Alternatively, City have prioritised a move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Star: The Premier League leaders have earmarked Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets as a £50m replacement for Yaya Toure.

The Sun: Everton boss Sam Allardyce wants to sign Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins in a £20m deal.

Daily Mirror: Sunderland defender Lamine Kone could link up again with Allardyce next month as Everton eye a possible £10m move.

The Independent: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expects to sign a striker next month.

The Guardian: West Ham United are preparing a £20m move for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea have offered keeper Thibaut Courtois a contract extension worth more than £200,000 a week.