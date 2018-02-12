Gossip: Toby’s Tottenham future at risk?

Monday’s transfer rumours claim defender’s Spurs stay may be in doubt....

Daily Telegraph: Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld will not travel to their Champions League tie with Juventus, putting his future in doubt.

Daily Mirror: Striker Fernando Llorente has cast doubt on his Spurs future by saying he misses former club Juventus.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to beat Manchester City to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Sky Sports: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his players are not adversely affected by the rumours surrounding his future.

Marca: Real Madrid defender Marcelo is convinced Paris St Germain striker Neymar will play for the Spanish club in the future.