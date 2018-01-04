Gossip: United’s Mourinho fear?

Thursday’s football rumours put manager’s Old Trafford future under the spotlight....

Daily Mail: Manchester United fear manager Jose Mourinho will resign at the end of the season.

The Sun: Alternatively, Mourinho is hoping to persuade the United board to table a £50m bid for Spurs defender Danny Rose.

Daily Mirror: Inter Milan are keen on signing Juan Mata, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer.

Yahoo: Liverpool are expected to hold talks with Barcelona on Thursday over Philippe Coutinho’s long-awaited transfer.

Daily Mirror: Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar has been identified as Coutinho’s replacement at Anfield.

The Sun: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to spend £50m and reinforce his squad with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez among his targets.

L’Equipe: City are also interested in Barcelona centre-half Samuel Umtiti.

The Independent: Juventus are determined to keep Alex Sandro amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Daily Mail: Crystal Palace are in talks with Lille over a £16m move for defender Ibrahim Amamdou.