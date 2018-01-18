Gossip: United to splash the cash on Sanchez?

Thursday’s football stories claim striker’s move will cost big money....

Daily Telegraph: The deal for Manchester United to sign Alexis Sanchez will be worth £180m.

Daily Mail: Liverpool have told Sevilla they are not prepared to let them sign Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United are keen to sign Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on loan.

Daily Mail: Hammers boss David Moyes watched Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi last night and is interested in signing the Belgian.

The Sun: Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the race for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.

Corriere dello Sport: Juventus are targeting Spurs’ Christian Eriksen or Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The Sun: Stoke City are close to signing Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis on loan for the rest of the season.