Gossip: Van man on the move?

Monday’s football rumours claim two clubs are looking at a Southampton defender....

Daily Mirror: Manchester City will compete with Liverpool for the January signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Don Balon: City could move for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez as Lionel Messi allegedly objected to Barcelona signing the Algerian.

Daily Mirror: Pep Guardiola is also looking to bring in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Daily Express: Liverpool and Spurs are watching Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks.

Daily Mirror: Daniel Sturridge is ready to leave Liverpool for first-team football and to regain his England place.

The Sun: Bournemouth are preparing a January bid for Reading full-back Omar Richards.

Don Balon: Barcelona are considering a January move for Arsena’s Mesut Ozil and could offer Andre Gomes in part exchange.