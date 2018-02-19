Gossip: West Brom to give Pards his cards?

Monday’s football stories claim Albion boss could be on his way shortly....

The Sun: West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has two games to save his job.

Daily Mirror: Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in returning to Paris St Germain as he wants a Premier League job.

The Sun: PSG are considering a £30m summer move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

Daily Mail: United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training after phoning in sick before their FA Cup win at Huddersfield Town.

Daily Star: United have also described reports of rows involving Pogba, Jose Mourinho and Phil Jones as ‘total rubbish’

Telefoot: Eden Hazard says he is happy at Chelsea but hasn’t ruled out leaving in the future.