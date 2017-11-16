Gossip: Wilshere wanted abroad?

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim Arsenal man attracts a Spanish club...

Daily Mail: Real Betis are confident they can persuade Jack Wilshere to join them once his Arsenal contract expires.

Bein Sports: Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says he will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season.

The Sun: Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie wants to rejoin his former club Feyenoord.

Daily Telegraph: Everton have failed in a fresh approach for Watford manager Marco Silva.

Daily Mail: Manchester City defender Pablo Mari is wanted by Premier League and Championship clubs in January.

Tuttomercatoweb: Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli would like Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to coach Italy.