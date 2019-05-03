Here's the coaches who've won the most Championship Manager of the Month awards in the competition's history
Chris Wilder has just been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for April, picking up the award for the second time this season
Here's the managers who've won this award the most times in the competition's history...
1. Chris Wilder 2
Sheffield United x2
2. Roy Keane - 2
Sunderland x2
3. Tony Pulis - 3
Stoke City: x3
4. Steve McClaren - 3
Derby County x2, QPR x1
