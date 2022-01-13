History-making referee for Wigan Athletic this weekend
History-making Rebecca Welch will be in charge when Wigan Athletic travel to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:58 pm
The 37-year-old last week became the first woman to referee a men's FA Cup tie, the third-round encounter between Birmingham and Plymouth.
Her first EFL match was in April 2021, Harrogate Town against Port Vale in League Two.
Welch was promoted to the National List of Referees in the summer of 2021.
She'll be assisted this weekend by Conor Brown and Oliver Bickle, with Johnathon Bickerdike as fourth official.
