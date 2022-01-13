History-making referee for Wigan Athletic this weekend

Rebecca Welch

The 37-year-old last week became the first woman to referee a men's FA Cup tie, the third-round encounter between Birmingham and Plymouth.

Her first EFL match was in April 2021, Harrogate Town against Port Vale in League Two.

Welch was promoted to the National List of Referees in the summer of 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She'll be assisted this weekend by Conor Brown and Oliver Bickle, with Johnathon Bickerdike as fourth official.