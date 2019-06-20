Home tie for Wigan Athletic in Carabao Cup first round

Wigan Athletic will play Stoke City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.



The tie sees the Championship sides go head to head at the DW Stadium during the week starting Monday, August 12.

The clash could also be the first time Latics star-man Nick Powell faces Wigan, his move to The Potters is expected to be complete in the coming days.

Latics face Stoke for the first time in the Championship at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, November 23.

Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw:

Tranmere v Hull

Grimsby v Doncaster

Wigan v Stoke

Port Vale v Burton

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood

Bradford v Preston

Blackpool v Macclesfield

Blackburn v Oldham

Mansfield v Morecambe

Accrington v Sunderland

Scunthorpe v Derby

Rochdale v Bolton

Huddersfield v Lincoln

Middlesbrough v Crewe

Shrewsbury v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford v Leeds

Barnsley v Carlisle