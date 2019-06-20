Home tie for Wigan Athletic in Carabao Cup first round

Wigan Athletic will play Stoke City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie sees the Championship sides go head to head at the DW Stadium during the week starting Monday, August 12.
The clash could also be the first time Latics star-man Nick Powell faces Wigan, his move to The Potters is expected to be complete in the coming days.
Latics face Stoke for the first time in the Championship at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, November 23.
Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw:
Tranmere v Hull
Grimsby v Doncaster
Wigan v Stoke
Port Vale v Burton
Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood
Bradford v Preston
Blackpool v Macclesfield
Blackburn v Oldham
Mansfield v Morecambe
Accrington v Sunderland
Scunthorpe v Derby
Rochdale v Bolton
Huddersfield v Lincoln
Middlesbrough v Crewe
Shrewsbury v Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
Salford v Leeds
Barnsley v Carlisle