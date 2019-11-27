Hopefully 'naivety' is behind us - Wigan Athletic manager

Paul Cook felt Wigan Athletic’s players finally ‘turned a corner’ at Millwall in midweek – and shook off the 'naivety' that’s hampered them of late.

Latics secured a 2-2 draw in the Lions’ Den, having twice led through Anthony Pilkington and Antonee Robinson.

But having conceded late goals in four of the last five matches – resulting in five points being thrown away – Cook was delighted to see his side hold out for a deserved share of the spoils.

“We’ve not looked like we’re a team that’s in trouble, and are at the bottom of the league,” he said.

“The lads have been playing with great confidence, but at times there’s a naivety been creeping in.

“I actually thought during the four minutes at Millwall was the best we’ve looked in stoppage-time this season.

“We actually time-wasted if you like, and did all the professional things you’re supposed to do in that position.

“We’ve not been able to do that in other games, and it’s been a tough learning curve.

“But sometimes you have to make mistakes in order to learn, and hopefully we’ve turned a corner with that.”

Cook saw his switch to a 4-4-2 formation vindicated, with the side overcoming the loss of Joe Williams and maintaining their edge.

“We’ve lost some key players, experienced players, for a number of weeks,” the Latics boss added. “But some of the young players stepped up and were excellent.

“They’ve just maybe not had the injections of confidence that come with getting wins.

"If we can just get one or two wins behind us, I think the confidence would start to flow, and we’d be able to relax even more in games.”