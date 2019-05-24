Hottest ticket in town as Bryan Robson leads Manchester United XI against Wigan Athletic legends this weekend!

A capacity crowd is expected at Ashton Town FC on Saturday afternoon for the biggest Joseph’s Goal legends game yet – Latics against Bryan Robson’s Manchester United XI!

Robson, widely regarded as being one of United and England’s greatest ever players, will be gracing the Edge Green Street arena for a fixture for which even Sir Alex Ferguson has added his support.

But the Latics side, led by Emmerson Boyce and Arjan de Zeeuw, will be determined to see off the challenge.

Pre-sales have smashed previous records for this fixture, and fans wishing to pay on the gate (£10 adults, £5 concessions) are advised to get there early or risk disappointment.

All funds will go towards research into NKH, the rare genetic disorder from which Joseph Kendrick – Latics’ lucky mascot at the 2013 FA Cup final – suffers.

Kick-off is 3pm.

Latics Legends:

Emmerson Boyce, Arjan de Zeeuw, Paul Scharner, Graeme Jones, Paul Cook, Pascal Chimbonda, Kevin Sharp, Barry Knowles, Jason Jarrett, Neill Rimmer, Isidro Diaz, Darren Sheridan, Ian Kilford, Don Page, John Doolan, Nick Chadwick, David Jones.

Manchester Utd Legends:

Bryan Robson, Quinton Fortune, Lee Martin, Russell Beardsmore, Ben Thornley, Pat McGibbon, Danny Webber, Nick Culkin, Deniol Graham, Guiliano Maiorana, Phil Marsh, Chris Casper, Derek Brazil, Marco Miltenberg.