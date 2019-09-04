How have the Wigan Athletic new-boys rated?

Eight of Wigan Athletic’s nine summer signings have got on to the field during the opening seven matches of the campaign.

Paul Kendrick assesses how they've done in their first month at the DW Stadium

* The figures in brackets are the number of minutes played from a possible 630.

DAVID MARSHALL (540 mins)

Played every minute of all six league games, and fair to say he's struggled for consistency so far. By his own admission he was well below par in the recent defeat at QPR, but his man-of-the-match showing against Barnsley last weekend underlined his capabilities and quality. Rating 5/10

DUJON STERLING (90 mins)

Only sighting has come in the EFL Cup defeat against Stoke, but showed enough to suggest - when he has more match minutes under his belt - he could put some real pressure on Nathan Byrne for the right-back spot. Rating 5/10

TOM PEARCE (0 mins)

Arrived from Leeds United on deadline day with an injury that has prevented him showing Latics fans what he can do. Rating n/a

CHARLIE MULGREW (180 mins)

Made his first league appearance against Barnsley at the weekend - after debuting against Stoke in the EFL Cup - and immediately brought a calmness to the backline that had previously been lacking. Set-piece quality also gives him an edge over competition at centre-back. Rating 6/10

LEWIS MACLEOD (167 mins)

All of his minutes came in the opening two matches of the campaign, since when he's slipped down the pecking order in the engine room. Surprising too in some respects, given Latics beat Cardiff on the opening day and boss Paul Cook singled him out for praise in the defeat at Preston the following weekend. Rating 6/10

JOE WILLIAMS (219 mins)

Still working his way back into credit after a 21st-minute red card against Leeds ended any hopes of his side getting anything from the game. But has won his place back in the side and has shown glimpses of why Latics were so anxious to bring him in from Everton. Rating 5/10

JAMAL LOWE (382 mins)

Has played more minutes than any of the other outfield signings, in both a wide attacking role as well as the No.10 berth. Having missed much of pre-season at Portsmouth, has been playing catch-up fitness-wise, but has been a lively presence in his fledgling Latics career. Rating 6/10

BRIGHT ENOBAKHARE (131 mins)

Showed some encouraging signs during his only start against Stoke, but struggled to build on that in the league. Rating 5/10

KIEFFER MOORE (300 mins)

Seized the opportunity to break into the starting XI after Joe Garner's injury and brought a real physical threat to the attack. His size and ability in the air means it's sometimes been too easy for Latics to go long, but has shown he can play on the deck as well. Rating 6/10