How social media reacted: Wigan Athletic 1 Millwall 0

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 victory over Millwall at the DW Stadium.

Joe Garner’s eighth goal of the season helped Wigan Athletic end their 2018-19 Championship campaign in style.

Garner was at hand to tap home in the 14th minute after David Martin could only parry Nick Powell’s fierce strike into his path.

Wigan Athletic finished the season in 18th place following their 1-0 victory over Neil Harris’ side.

Latics fans and players saluted captain for the day Reece James on social media for his outstanding performances throughout his one-year loan spell from Chelsea.

@speakman_oliver: “What a mad season, build on this and go again next season!! @reecejames69 will be missed, what a player!! #wafc.”

@deansilcock: “What a player literally can’t believe we’ve had him for the season. Irreplaceable #wafc.”

@stuartalker: “Absolutely insane how good this guy has been. The best ever loan player in #wafc's history...and there's been some good uns! What a player he's going to go on and be. Genuinely been a pleasure to watch him play. Thanks for the memories.”

@benfoz14: “This man. In 20 years I will look back on his career and tell my kids that @reecejames69 played for Wigan. They won’t believe it.

Thank you for everything. #wafc.”

@deanwilkinson92: “Never known a loan player to have a such a positive impact in just one season. What a talent @reecejames69 #wafc.”

@JoeWinstanley88: “Great to end on a win today! Been a successful season overall! Well done to all the players! Emotional farewell to @reecejames69 ! That lad is going to go right to the top! Excited to see what next season brings! Up the Tics! #WAFC.”

@Gem_Davies: “Thank you @reecejames69. It’s a team game but you have kept this club in the Championship. What a player, what a season, what a future you have. #wafc #upthetics.”

@DanRodenby: “Joy to watch James in that first half. A different level. Top class on & off the pitch. Good to finish with a win, and clean sheet. Go again next season, up them tics.”

PWU Podcast’s Barry Worthington: “What a player, Reece James, thanks for a brilliant season, good luck for the future, privileged to have seen him in a Latics shirt.”

@IanHAspinall: “Positive end to the season with wins against Leeds, PNE & Millwall & a draw against Birmingham. Lots of promising young players coming through with Jolley, Geldhart, Weir etc but we’ll need some big additions if we are to challenge in the top half of the table next season #wafc.”

@Greggoo17: “Gotta say as a whole it’s been a quality season, staying up was first and main priority not questions asked. Fair play to cook, despite all the calls for his head when we looked at our lowest n looked like we where done for he kept going and he’s done exactly what we wanted #Wafc.”

@suzc90: “What an absolute pleasure it’s been watching @reecejames69 this season. There’s not enough words to express the talent he has. Thank you for everything and good luck with your big future. Once a tic always a tic #wafc.”

@Boolock82: “Arrived a loanee, 18 year old, backup right back. Leaves a club legend. Never thought that could happen with a loan player. It's been a privilege @reecejames69 #wafc”

Chey Dunkley: “Season full of highs and lows... it was an honour to play with the Young Bull... well done to Charlie Jolley making his debut... thanks for the support... until next season.”

Everton legend, Peter Reid: “@LaticsOfficial great ovation for a brilliant young footballer @reecejames69.”