How Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland fare in the shock League One alternative table

Wigan Athletic currently sit top of the league after 16 games of the 2021/22 League One Campaign – with an impressive 11 wins, one draw and four losses.
Stockport-born Will Keane is currently the Latics’ top scorer in the league with seven goals in 16 matches, while Liverpudlian forward Callum Lang has five.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Wigan and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
