How Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland fare in the shock League One alternative table

Wigan Athletic currently sit top of the league after 16 games of the 2021/22 League One Campaign – with an impressive 11 wins, one draw and four losses.

Stockport-born Will Keane is currently the Latics’ top scorer in the league with seven goals in 16 matches, while Liverpudlian forward Callum Lang has five.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Wigan and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Lincoln City Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. Sunderland Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales