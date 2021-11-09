FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Curtis Tilt of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic at Highbury Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

How Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:59 pm

Wigan Athletic currently sit top of the league after 16 games of the 2021/22 League One Campaign – with an impressive 11 wins, one draw and four losses.

Stockport-born Will Keane is currently the Latics’ top scorer in the league with seven goals in 16 matches, while Liverpudlian forward Callum Lang has five.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Wigan and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra

Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11.

2. Lincoln City

Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11.

3. Ipswich Town

Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12.

4. Sunderland

Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14.

