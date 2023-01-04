1. 2013/14: Semi-finals

The year after winning the competition, Latics made it to the semi-finals, with their run to the last four featuring another victory over Manchester City. Jordi Gomez opened the scoring at Wembley, where they faced Arsenal, before Per Mertesacker equalised. The game eventually went to penalties, but it wasn’t meant to be for Uwe Rosler’s side, as they lost 4-2.

Photo: Michael Steele