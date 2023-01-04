Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup in 2013 after beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley (Credit: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)
How Wigan Athletic have performed in the FA Cup since their historic 2013 victory over Manchester City- photo gallery
The FA Cup will always bring back many special memories for Wigan Athletic fans.
By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:10pm
Ben Watson’s 91st minute header in the final against Manchester City in 2013 is one of the most iconic moments in the history of the club.
Since then, the competition has provided more highlights for Wigan, as well as some moments to forget.
Ahead of this weekend’s third round tie against Luton, here is how Wigan have performed in the FA Cup since their 2013 victory:
1. 2013/14: Semi-finals
The year after winning the competition, Latics made it to the semi-finals, with their run to the last four featuring another victory over Manchester City. Jordi Gomez opened the scoring at Wembley, where they faced Arsenal, before Per Mertesacker equalised. The game eventually went to penalties, but it wasn’t meant to be for Uwe Rosler’s side, as they lost 4-2.
After producing a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the third round, Wigan were rewarded with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. It proved to be a straightforward win in the end for the home side, with Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger all scoring in a 4-0 win.