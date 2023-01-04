News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup in 2013 after beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley (Credit: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

How Wigan Athletic have performed in the FA Cup since their historic 2013 victory over Manchester City- photo gallery

The FA Cup will always bring back many special memories for Wigan Athletic fans.

By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:10pm

Ben Watson’s 91st minute header in the final against Manchester City in 2013 is one of the most iconic moments in the history of the club.

Since then, the competition has provided more highlights for Wigan, as well as some moments to forget.

Ahead of this weekend’s third round tie against Luton, here is how Wigan have performed in the FA Cup since their 2013 victory:

1. 2013/14: Semi-finals

The year after winning the competition, Latics made it to the semi-finals, with their run to the last four featuring another victory over Manchester City. Jordi Gomez opened the scoring at Wembley, where they faced Arsenal, before Per Mertesacker equalised. The game eventually went to penalties, but it wasn’t meant to be for Uwe Rosler’s side, as they lost 4-2.

Photo: Michael Steele

2. 2014/15: Third round

Wigan exited the FA Cup in the third round back in 2015, as they were defeated 1-0 by Bolton Wanderers. A second half Zach Clough goal was all that separated the two sides.

Photo: Paul Thomas

3. 2015/16: First round

The 2015/16 FA Cup campaign was certainly one to forget for Wigan fans, as they exited the competition in the first round following a 4-0 defeat to Bury at Gigg Lane.

Photo: BERNARD PLATT

4. 2016/17: Fourth round

After producing a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the third round, Wigan were rewarded with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. It proved to be a straightforward win in the end for the home side, with Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger all scoring in a 4-0 win.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

