How Wigan Athletic star is handling disciplinary tightrope

Wigan Athletic star Joe Williams admits he’s been working hard to stay 'the right side of the line' in terms of discipline.

The summer signing from Everton has proved a revelation, with a host of man-of-the-match awards as well as the player of the month gong for October.

It’s a far cry from his league debut in August, when two yellow cards inside 20 minutes saw him red-carded in the home defeat to Leeds United.

Since then, he’s managed to keep his emotions in check, while maintaining his trademark bite in the tackle.

And he points to team-mate Sam Morsy as a perfect example of walking the tightrope.

“Sammy knows exactly where the line is to be fair,” Williams told the Wigan Post.

“He’s so competitive all the time, even in training, but I’ve never seen him once step over that line.

“He knows exactly how far to push it and then no further, he’s a very clever player.”

Williams picked up a yellow card in the dying seconds of the 3-0 home defeat to Brentford last time out – which he maintains was a tough call.

After team-mate Joe Gelhardt was knocked out cold in a collision involving Kieffer Moore and a Brentford man, Williams became embroiled in a bout of handbags that saw Julian Jeanvier sent off.

While relieved not to see red, the 22-year-old insists he did little wrong – and is determined to learn from the close call.

“I didn’t actually see what had gone on, I didn’t realise it was Kieffer who’d knocked out Joffy (Gelhardt),” smiled Williams.

“But maybe it’s something else I can learn, and it is something I feel I’ve taken on board since the Leeds game.

“Sometimes you’ve got to learn to keep your emotions in check, especially when the game’s done like against Brentford.

“I didn’t need to get involved, and it was a stupid booking on my behalf.

“Their guy’s actually grabbed me by the throat, so I’ve got booked for that, which was a bit of a hard one to take.

“I was just happy it was at the end of the game, because had it been at the start I’d have had to watch my step for the whole game.

“It’s a case of keeping the right side of the line, and keeping your emotions in check, because if you can’t do that, you won’t play your best football.

“I feel I've managed to do that, and I’ve really enjoyed my football since I’ve come to Wigan.

"I know I’ve still got a lot of improvement in me, and plenty to work on, but I’m pleased with my performances so far.”